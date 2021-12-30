BARMM lady lawmaker wants aid for orphans institutionalized

COTABATO CITY -- A member of parliament in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has filed a bill in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) that aims to establish a regional system for accredited orphanages.

“This is to institutionalize support for the welfare of orphans in the Bangsamoro region,” BTA Member of Parliament (MP) Atty. Maisara Latiph, said in a statement Thursday.

She said her bill, once enacted into law, “will help alleviate the condition of every orphan and provide them with the opportunity to live a fulfilled life."

In her sponsorship bill, MP Latiph said noted of the "the sad reality is that if foster parents, social workers, or institutions are not there to provide what they need, no one will,” MP Latiph said in her sponsorship speech.

“This is the time for the government to step in. Under the principle of parens patriae, the government should stand in as the parents and caregivers of the orphaned child," she added.

The Parliament Bill 71, or the Bangsamoro Orphanage Act of 2020, also seeks to create a "credible mechanism" that will determine the qualified beneficiaries.

The system will adopt an appropriate, effective, transparent, and cost-efficient method to identify and select beneficiaries, as well as coordinate with other ministries and agencies, including organizations in the private sector, to ensure full implementation of statutory commitments.

It is also mandated to develop a comprehensive monitoring system to address the needs of orphans.

Latiph said under her bill, the Bangsamoro government, through its implementing ministries, will establish orphanages in every province in the Bangsamoro region, primarily through the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG).

They will lead the central planning, coordinating, and implementing body of the comprehensive program.

The Comprehensive Support Program should provide social welfare and care for orphans, which includes basic needs, physical safety and security, socio-economic needs, educational needs, emotional and spiritual needs, and access to justice.