BARMM lady solon unveils facility dedicated to women, cooperatives in DAS

DATU ABDULLAH SANGKI, Maguindanao del Sur — The Bangsamoro government unveils a new building primarily dedicated to the welfare of the Bangsamoro women and cooperatives here Friday.

Funded through the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) of Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member of the Parliament Diamila Disimban-Ramos, the building features a function room, meeting room, and an office best suited to cater to the needs of women in the community.

MP Disimban-Ramos who heads the Committee on Women, Youth, Children, and Persons with Disabilities of the 80-seat BTA parliament was personally joined by the town Mayor Suharto Al-Wali Mangudadatu during the turnover where the former expressed her hopes for more women engagement and cooperation of all stakeholders.

"Ang kooperasyon ay susi sa tagumpay. Ito ang diwa po na nais nating patuloy na buhayin sa pamamagitan ng pasilidad na ito (Cooperation is the key to success. This is the spirit that we want to continue through this facility)," the lady solon said.

She explained that the dedication she embodied in the realization of the said project is a symbol of collective dreams for the future of those who will benefit from the project like the women sector and the cooperative.

The lady lawmaker has also praised the local governance efforts through their "Sangkad ka DAS" initiatives which ensure the efficient delivery of government services.

The term "sangkad" is a Maguindanaon vernacular that means "to step forward", encouraging everyone to move toward a progressive community. "I find this really to be very inspiring. Maswerte kayong mamamayan na may ganitong liderato sa inyong lugar (You are lucky here you have this kind of leadership)," she added.

The municipality abbreviated as DAS is a sixth-class municipality created in 2004 by virtue of the Muslim Mindanao Act No. 153 or then Autonomous Region and Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Regional Legislative Assembly.

It is the last municipality of the Maguindanao del Sur bordering Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. According to the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), it has a population of roughly 30,117 as of 2022-2023 data.

Town mayor Suharto Al-wali Mangudadatu, son of Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu, said that his municipality reinforces a socially empowered and protected community.

It also enhances gender sensitivity and supports the well-being of marginalized women sector by promoting efficient labor, market, and extending an adequate level of social protection.

"We give great priority to our women sector as one of the essential factors of our society," said the young mayor.

The town mayor explained that the building was a form of support for the women's sector to enhance and improve their capacities.

Construction of the said project was made possible through the Ministry of Public Works.