BARMM-Lamitan LGU joint infra efforts take off

COTABATO CITY --- The Lamitan City city government and the Bangsamoro public works ministry have agreed to pursue more projects to boost the productivity of its constituent Muslim and Christian communities.

Lamitan City Vice Mayor Roderick Furigay told Bangsamoro Public Works Secretary Eduard Uy Guerra during a meeting here Friday that they are thankful to the autonomous government for having funded a number of infrastructure projects in the city.

“Our people are grateful to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for helping our local government become progressive through its infrastructure initiatives,” Furigay told Guerra during their dialogue.

Guerra said the Ministry of Public Works-BARMM is aiming to put up more infrastructure projects in Lamitan City in support of the peace and development initiatives of its local government and the office of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman.

Basilan covers the cities of Lamitan and Isabela and 11 other towns that are now markedly peaceful, cleared from presence of Abu Sayyaf terrorists.

More than 300 Abu Sayyaf members in the province have surrendered in recent years through the efforts of provincial leaders, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

“The infrastructure projects that we got from BARMM in the past three years are helping sustain the peace-building efforts of our city government,” Furigay said.

Furigay and Guerra ended their meeting with an agreement to chart together, along with Salliman’s office, more feasible infrastructure projects for Lamitan City.