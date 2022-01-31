BARMM lauds Senate for passing on third reading Marawi Compensation bill

With 23-0-0 votes, the Senate approved on the third reading Senate Bill No. 2420, which grants compensation for the loss or destruction of properties and lives as a result of 2017 Marawi siege, today, January 31, 2022.

The bill was prepared by the Committee on Finance; and the Senate Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation with Zubiri, Dela Rosa, Tolentino, Go, Marcos, Hontiveros, and Angara as authors.

BARMM officials welcomed the Senate move and hoped it will reach Malacanang for Pres. Duterte's approval as soon as possible.