BARMM launches Covid vax registration portal

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government launched on Monday, Aug. 9, a web portal that will allow its constituents to easily register for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination.

Health Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph said the portal is a result of the collaboration of the members of the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19.

“This was made to provide a way, an avenue na magkaroon ng magandang approach on the pre-registration for Covid-19 vaccination, para matugunan ang problema in registering to get vaccinated,” Dr. Latiph said.

The website shows updated statistics of the region’s vaccination efforts and Covid-19 cases.

Residents who wish to register may visit https://covid19.bangsamoro.gov.ph.

“The online system means people can submit their details and find out what to expect at their appointment using their devices, with links to further information about the vaccines and the Bangsamoro Government’s rollout program,” Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua said.

As of Sunday, August 8, the BARMM has fully vaccinated 144,153 individuals—91,282 of them were vaccinated with single dose Janssen vaccine.

“We have successfully conducted vaccination efforts to the priority groups as prescribed by the national government,” Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said.

All of the region’s 23,351 frontline healthcare workers, or A1 priority group, were vaccinated with their first dose, and 18,508 of them were fully vaccinated.

The province of Sulu has fully vaccinated 42,630 individuals—the highest vaccination rate among the region’s five provinces.

Maguindanao has vaccinated 24,021 individuals, Lanao del Sur with 33,043, Basilan with 24,775, and Tawi-Tawi with 19,689 individuals.

The region has recorded a total of 9,507 Covid-19 cases. It added 13 fresh cases on Sunday, making the active cases statistics at 462.

BARMM shows 8,678 recoveries, or above 90 percent recovery rate. However, there were 367 deaths since March 2020. (Bangsamoro Information Office)