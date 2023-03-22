BARMM lawmaker eyes creation of Senior Citizen Commission

COTABATO CITY – A Bangsamoro lawmaker has filed a bill in the regional legislative body for the establishment an office recognizing the rights and privileges of senior citizens across the Bangsamoro region.

On Monday (March 20), Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr had filed Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill No. 121, also known as the Bangsamoro Commission for Senior Citizen Act of 2022.

In a press statement, Sinolinding, an eye doctor who have been treating elders and seniors’ eyesight problems for free, said his bill seeks to create an office responsible to ensured that the rights and privileges of senior citizens are respected and fully implemented across all government laws, policies, and programs.

Republic Act 9994 or an Act granting additional benefits and privileges to senior citizens, clearly states that, everyone who resides in the Philippines and is at least sixty years old is considered a senior citizen or an elderly person.

"This bill seeks to establish a mechanism for our beloved senior citizens, since all of us will turn 60 years old and become one," MP Sinolinding said.

He said his bill also seeks to provide full support for their overall well-being and full participation in society.

“Let us make life easy and gratifying for our seniors as time will come we will also become like them,” Sinolinding said.

Once enacted into law, it will not only make seniors think of the benefits they get from the government but “will motivate and encourage them to contribute to nation-building.”

He added that it will also encourage their families and the communities in which they live to reaffirm the valued Filipino tradition of caring for senior citizens and provide a comprehensive health care and rehabilitation system for disabled senior citizens.

Sinolinding said his bill will reinforce the important roles of the private sectors in the improvement of senior citizens' welfare.

Under the proposed measure, the core programs of the commission include social pensions, centenarian benefits, and social safety nets.

It will also provide a monthly stipend of at least P1,000 to low-income seniors under the social pension program to help with basic living expenses and medical care.

Centenarian benefits will also be provided to senior citizens who reach the age of 100, including a letter of felicitation signed by the President and a P100,000 centenarian gift in recognition of their longevity.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) national office is providing P100,000 cash gift to anyone who reached 100 years old. In the case of BARMM, it is being dispersed by the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD).

Sinolinding said the commission for seniors will also provide social security assistance intended to cushion the effects of economic shocks, disasters, and calamities. This includes food, medicine, and financial assistance for home repairs.