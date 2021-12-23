BARMM lawmaker eyes incentives for licensure exam topnotchers

COTABATO CITY – Eight members of the Bangsamoro parliament have filed a bill seeking to grant recognition and incentives to Bangsamoro topnotchers in national licensure tests given by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Supreme Court (SC).

Once passed into a regional law, it will serve as an inspiration to all national examination takers, Member of Parliament (MP) Amilbahar Mawallil, the main author of the bill, said in an interview with reporters here Wednesday.

"The granting of recognition and incentives to the Bangsamoro people and other inhabitants in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is one way of inspiring individuals to strive for greater heights of excellence," Mawallil said.

He said individuals and other BARMM residents who earned a spot in the Top 10 of any national licensure examination in the academic and educational fields, including professional licensure examinations given by the PRC and the Bar Exams exclusively administered by the SC, are eligible for incentives.

Mawallil said once approved by the 80-member Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the proposed Parliament Bill 163 would be called the Bangsamoro Excellence and Incentives Act of 2021.

He reiterated that top-performing Bangsamoro individuals in any field bring pride and honor, and serve as role models for the youth.

"The government understands the difficulties endured and the efforts exerted by every board or bar candidate," he said.

Mawallil’s bill was supported by BTA colleagues that include lawyers Laisa Alamia, Rasol Mitmug Jr., and Suharto Ambolodto; engineers Baintan Ampatuan and Don Loong; and Rasul Ismael and Abraham Burahan. (PNA)