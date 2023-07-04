BARMM lawmaker seeks Speaker’s intervention on bills creating new towns

COTABATO CITY – A Member of Parliament (MP) of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is asking House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez to call the attention of Bangsamoro leaders about “overstepping of legislative bounds” by some MPs who proposed the creation of new towns.

In a letter address to the House speaker dated July 3, MP Ishak V. Mastura, through Maguindanao del Norte with Cotabato City Rep. Sittie Shahara I. Mastura, cited several reasons why he opposed the bills filed by MPs Lanang Ali Jr and Baileng Mantawil.

He also called for the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum to address the issue.

Ali, a lawyer, filed before the BTA Bills No. 190 and 191, proposing the creation of the towns of Datu Balabaran Sinsuat and Sheikh Abas Hamza, respectively, from the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

Mantawil, on the other hand, file BTA Bill No. 223 proposing the creation of Nuling town out of Sultan Kudarat municipality, also in Maguindanao del Norte.

“The creation of municipalities out of existing municipalities of the BARMM is clearly not within the mandate of the BTA parliament during the transition period,” Mastura said in his letter.

In stating that creation of municipalities is outside the BTA mandate, Mastura said nowhere in the Bangsamoro Organic Law that created BARMM that creation of new municipalities is part of its mandate.

There was exemption, though. The BOL allowed the BTA to incorporate into BARMM territory, by establishing new municipalities out of 63 villages in Cotabato province that joined the BARMM in 2019.

“BTA is not a regular elected parliament but a transitional body,” Mastura said, adding that its members are appointed by the President.

He stressed that the creation of new towns is a task for elected and regular parliament members who have the electoral mandate of the local constituencies and voters because creation of new towns needs to emanate from local political leaders and constituencies.

Mastura also said that the power to create new towns is delegated or devolved authority by Congress to the BARMM, as provided in Philippine Constitution Article X Local Governor section 3.

According to Mastura, the creation of municipalities is a bill of local application under the Constitution “which at the very least require the involvement, if not an imprimatur, from the Congressman or Congresswoman of the congressional district to which the municipality to be created belongs.

He said the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum is the proper venue “for instances of excess of legislative authority by the BARMM Parliament, or overlap or duplication of legislation by Congress or BARMM parliament.”

“The Forum is necessary in order to put a stop to the bill from progressing without the consent or imprimatur of Congress,” Mastura said.

The village officials of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao Norte have passed resolutions opposing the proposed split.

Also, the Datu Odin Sinsuat town council passed resolution opposing the creation of two new towns and instead push for the cityhood of Datu Odin town, one of the biggest in Maguindanao del Norte.

Mastura, also a lawyer, noted that both Ali and Mantawil are nominees of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) who belonged to the 41 MILF nominees that composed the majority in the BTA.

Efforts to reach MP Ali and MP Mantawil proved futile as of posting. (Edwin O. Fernandez)