BARMM leaders decry inclusion of "singkil" dance in Sinulog 2024

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro govenrment Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim and a new political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have decried what it described as "inappropriate" and "culturally insensitive" the depiction of the BARMM and Moro communities as once under Spanish colonial rule was during the opening of Sinulog sa Sugbo festival was inaccurate.

“The dance appeared to portray an unclear narrative for those unfamiliar with history: that Muslim communities in this country were subject to Spanish colonial rule,” the Bangsamoro Peoples Party (BPP) said in a statement released today.

“It is important to stress that this historical account is inaccurate and does not align with the actual history of the region,” it added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Ebrahim said the inclusion of "Singkil" in the dance show was misplaced and should not have been done.

"Obviously, the Sinulog Festival is a deeply religious event of our Christian brothers and sisters which we respect. However, the inclusion of Bangsamoro and Muslim cultural arts and symbols in that festival is indeed misplaced," he added.

"While we acknowledge the enthusiasm and interest shown by the Cebu Technological University in embracing, and to an extent, mainstreaming our cultural practices, we also believe that such expressions should come with genuine sensitivity and deep understanding of the unique and vibrant Bangsamoro cultural context," Ebrahim added.

The BPP statement opened with a greetings and well wishes on behalf of the Bangsamoro people on the joyous occasion of the Sinulog sa Sugbu Philippines Festival, describing it as a vibrant celebration of faith, culture and unity, and it is heartening to witness the fervor with which it is celebrated in your beautiful province.

However, the BPP said, it was compelled to address a matter of concern regarding the opening performance that was meant to depict BARMM.

“While we appreciate the effort put into the dance performance by the Cebu Technological University, it is crucial to acknowledge a historical inaccuracy in the portrayal,” the BPP said.

It said BARMM has a rich cultural and historical heritage and “we hold great respect for the histories of other regions in our diverse nation.”

However, it is essential to ensure that cultural representations are accurate and do not perpetuate historical inaccuracies, it added.

During the Sinulog Festival Opening Salvo on Friday, Cebu Technological University (CTU) represented BARMM wearing Moro Traditional (tribal) costumes while handing/modeling the statue of Senior Sto. Niño.

More of CM Ebrahim statement below:

"In instances where there is concern about cultural appropriation, it is our belief that open dialogue and mutual respect are essential. We encourage engagement between the relevant stakeholders, including festival organizers, local authorities, and representatives from our communities to foster a better understanding of our cultural heritage and practices, and their meanings and contexts.



"Our hope is that through constructive conversations and collaboration, we can promote cultural exchange that is rooted in respect, understanding, and appreciation. The Bangsamoro Government is open to working with all parties involved to ensure that cultural expressions are shared in a manner that upholds the dignity and authenticity of our rich cultural heritage.



"We also appreciate Cebu Technological University’s gesture of issuing a public apology regarding this incident. We are hopeful that the same sad incident would not be repeated in the future.



"We emphasize the importance of cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and cooperation in celebrating the diversity that defines our nation. Let us strive for unity through understanding and appreciation of each other's traditions and heritage."