BARMM leaders welcome passage of HB 10121

COTABATO CITY — The House of Representatives (HoR) approved on third and final reading House Bill 10121 that aims to reset the 2021 parliamentary elections in BARMM and extend the transition period to 2025 during a session on Wednesday, September 15, with an overwhelming 187 ‘yes’ votes, zero ‘no’ votes, and zero ‘abstention.’

Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said the passage of the house bill in the final reading puts the interim government in a better position to ensure the proper implementation of provisions and agreements of the peace process between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the national government.

“The extension of the transition period will allow the interim Bangsamoro Government to pour in all its efforts in establishing an institution that acknowledges the circumstances of the Bangsamoro, and will provide opportunities for everyone to take part in reshaping our homeland,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said.

The bill aims to amend the Section 13 Article XVI of the Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) which states that the first regular election in the region will be synchronized with 2022 national elections.

Approval came immediately after President Rodrigo Duterte certified to the necessity of the immediate enactment of the said bill on Tuesday “to give the Bangsamoro transitional government sufficient time to complete its mandate.”

The resetting of the elections and extension of transition period by three years, according to President Duterte, will help in establishing “a strong bureaucracy, and enact foundational codes essential to the achievement of the inspirations of unity, genuine autonomy, and development” in the region.

HB 10121 passed the second reading on Monday, with sponsorships by Maguindanao Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu, Negros Occidental Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, and Lanao del Sur Rep. Ansaruddin Adul Malik Adiong.

House Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco said the passage will provide a chance for a transition period that requires the attention of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority “to strengthen BARMM’s foundations for a stronger regional government and economy.”

“With the impending postponement of its elections from 2022 to 20205, we will be able to provide the BARMM a more stable foundation in establishing itself as a truly autonomous region,” House Speaker Velasco said.

The Senate’s version of the bill was passed on third and final reading on September 6 with sponsorship from Senator Francis Tolentino.

Both versions will be subjected to bicameral conference committee proceedings.