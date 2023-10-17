BARMM LGUs join Bangsamoro government push #DigitalBangsamoro

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with nine local government units as part of the digitalization in BARMM.

The Localizing e-Governance for Accelerated Provision of Services (LeAPS) program facilitated the signing activity.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, MILG-BARMM minister, signed the MOA with local government executives of LGU Maluso in Basilan, LGU Maimbung, LGU Omar, both of Sulu, Cotabato City, LGU Paglat, Maguidanao del Sur, South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, Marawi City and Wao, Lanao del Sur.

The MOA signing with MILG marks the commitment of the LGUs to institutionalize, adapt, and implement the DigitalBangsamoro program within their localities.

In a press statement, the MILG-BARMM said the nine LGUs will join the initial 12 LGUs that have confirmed their commitment to roll out the LeAPS Program in March.

Geared towards supporting the Digital Bangsamoro vision of the BARMM government, #LeAPSph is a flagship program of MILG in partnership with UNDP Philippines.

The program supports the Office of the Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, BARMM ministries, and select LGUs through the transformative power of data, digitalization, and people-centered governance.