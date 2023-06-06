BARMM makes historic debut at 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations in New York City

NEW YORK—The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has been invited to participate in the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations organized by the Philippine Independence Day Council Inc. (PIDCI) in New York City, USA.

This marks the first time that the BARMM will be joining such a prestigious event, showcasing its vibrant culture and invaluable contributions to the Filipino community.

The annual program, now in its 33rd year, commenced on June 4 with a solemn flag-raising ceremony held at the Philippine Consulate in New York. This symbolic event honored the sacrifices made by the Filipino heroes who fought for independence.

Following the ceremony, a grand parade took place, featuring vibrant displays of the diverse provinces, cities, regions, and Filipino organizations across the United States. The parade route stretched from 38th Madison Avenue to 27th, captivating spectators with its colorful floats and energetic performances.

Tindig Sindaw, a performing group from the Bangsamoro region, captivated the audience with mesmerizing traditional dances and enchanting melodies played on indigenous musical instruments. Moreover, BARMM’s exceptional creative float was awarded the 2nd runner-up.

Amidst the festivities, the weeklong celebration also incorporated street fairs, where the BARMM showcased its unique indigenous and cultural products. These fairs provided an opportunity for attendees to explore and appreciate the vibrant arts and crafts of the region.

The BARMM’s participation in the street fairs allowed them to promote their cultural heritage and establish connections with the Filipino diaspora in New York City.

Recognizing the potential for economic growth and investment opportunities, an investment forum will be held tomorrow, June 5. This forum aims to highlight the progress achieved in the BARMM’s business environment and discuss its potential for further development.

Investors and entrepreneurs in New York may explore various sectors and learn about the investment prospects in the region. The forum is set to provide valuable insights into the BARMM’s economic landscape, encouraging potential partnerships and collaborations.

The inclusion of the BARMM in the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations in New York City not only strengthens the unity of the Filipino community but also serves as a platform to showcase the region’s cultural and economic contributions.

This participation signifies the recognition and acceptance of the BARMM’s unique identity within the broader Filipino community.

Composing the delegation from the BARMM are officials from the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT) such as Director-General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo, Directors Hussein Biruar and Shamera Abobakar, and other officials from said the ministry, Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO), and Provincial Tourism Office of Lanao del Sur.

As the weeklong celebration continues, it is expected that the BARMM’s involvement will further foster cultural exchange, promote tourism, and enhance economic ties between the region and the Filipino community in the United States.

The successful integration of the BARMM into this significant event sets a positive precedent for future collaborations and represents a substantial milestone in celebrating the diversity and unity of the Filipino people.