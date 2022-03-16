BARMM Manila office gets aid from EU thru Subatra programme

Christoph Wagner, Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, led the turnover ceremony held at the BLOMM Office on 14 March 2022.

BLOMM Director Gafur Arami Kanain received the computer desktops, laptops, printers, and peripherals on behalf of the Office of the Chief Minister.

“We thank the EU for providing us with equipment assistance, which will help BLOMM provide critical administrative and technical support to the Chief Minister and other BARMM officials while on official business in Metro Manila,” said Kanain.

For his part, Wagner said the EU is pleased to support BLOMM in carrying out its coordination function in Manila.

“The European Union helps strengthen institutions in the Bangsamoro Government through capacity development of its executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government,” said Wagner.

The Php1.5-billion EU-supported SUBATRA Programme with co-funding from Spain started implementation in July 2020 and will run until June 2025.

AECID (the Spanish Development Cooperation Agency), the United Nations Office for Project Services, and the Particip - KAS Consortium are among the implementing partners of the SUBATRA Programme.