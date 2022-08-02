BARMM mourns with the nation on passing of FVR

COTABATO CITY – The Philippine flag flies at half-mast in front of the Office of the Chief Minsiter of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to join the nation in mourning the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos.

Chief Minister Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim, in his message Monday, said the entire BARMM government mourns with the Filipino people on the passing of Pres. Ramos, the country’s 12th president recognized as peace advocate for Muslim Mindanao.

“Pres. Ramos has led several breakthroughs in the Bangsamoro peace process, including the history signing of the Final Peace Agreement between the national government and the Moro National Liberation Front in 1996,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said.

“It was also under his administration that exploratory and preparatory talks between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front started along with the signing of the Agreement on General Cessation of Hostilities in 1997,” said Chief Minister Ebrahim, also chairman of the MILF.

He said Pres. Ramos, more known as “FVR” among Moro leaders, “will forever be remembered for serving our country with love and optimism.”