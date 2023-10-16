BARMM MSSD breeds community self-reliance

COTABATO CITY - THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is breeding socio-economic self-reliance at the community level.

BARMM’s Ministry of Social Welfare and Development (MSSD) has enlisted 1,290 indigents into financial literacy training held simultaneously in October in all the region’s six component provinces.

“The program not only empowers individuals economically but also promotes self-reliance within the communities,” the MSSD said in a press statement.

Samra Alik, regional program coordinator for the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the BARMM MSSD, said a P 15,000 in seed capital payout for the trained individual will start next week.

“This year, our target is to empower a total of 6,508 program participants across the entire region. They will all undergo skills training and receive Php 15,000 each to start or bolster their microenterprises,” Alik disclosed.

SLP is a nationally-funded program implemented by MSSD in the region that aims to uplift the vulnerable, indigent, and marginalized individuals by capacitating and providing them with seed capital funds for their small-scale businesses

Check releases will coincide with the continued financial literacy training for other program participants in other municipalities and provinces of BARMM, Alik said.

Training sessions were held simultaneously in Sulu for 65 indigent participants, Basilan, 473; Maguindanao del Norte 118; Maguindanao del Sur 174; Lanao del Sur 460; and those from BARMM Special Geographic Area from October 9 to October 12, 2023, MSSD information head Jidday Buat Lucman said.

The financial literacy training is a prerequisite to the release of seed capital funds to qualified program participants, ensuring that they are well-equipped with essential knowledge and skills for effective management of their microenterprise projects.

“During these training sessions, SLP Implementing Project Development Officers (IPDO), as well as Capacity Building Project Development Officers (CPDO), provided in-depth lecture insights on key concepts and principles of bookkeeping, resource-saving, and managing finances,” Lucman wrote.