BARMM now has COVID-19 “delta variants”

COTABATO CITY The Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are now in the list of the regions in the country with COVID-19 delta variants.

This after health authorities have detected five cases of COVID-19 delta variants in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City.

“There are now five delta cases in Lanao,” said Dr. Alinader Minalang, Lanao del Sur provincial health officer.

Minalang, also head of Lanao del Sur Integrated Provincial Health Office, did not reveal where the patients came from.

The patients have fully recovered but people who were closed to them and had close contact with them during the time they were infected have been quarantined.

Some villages in Marawi City and in the towns of Wao and Ditsaan Ramain have been placed under granular lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the BARMM has 11,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases with Lanao del Sur and Marawi City having the highest number at 3,556. It has 3,119 patients who have recovered and 137 deaths and 220 active cases.

Dr. Minalang attributed the spike after the movement of people has been allowed.

“People have relaxed, many have disregard the health protocols in attending or joining mass gatherings like weddings, reunion, enthronement programs, thanksgiving (kanduli), and other huge assembly of people,” he said.

“It appeared to me the situation for them has become normal, I mean gathering without physical distancing,” he explained.

He said the provincial government, local government units at the municipal level and the rural health units have not relaxed in issuing reminders to the public about the strict observance of health protocols.

“Some people are stubborn and many insist in going out even if the activity is not essential, it is best if they stay at home, especially the vulnerable and those with co-morbidities,” Minalang said. (Edwin O. Fernandez)