BARMM offers job opportunities, aid to workers, job seekers on Labor Day

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:00 AM Tue May 2, 2023
Johaira Sahidala/BIO
BARMM jobseekers (Photo from BIO)

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government, through the  Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE), organized a full-day event today, May 1, in this city to celebrate Labor Day.
 
The event, held at Citymall, offered various programs and services, including job fairs, wage consultations, legal consultations, registration for rural workers' associations and kasambahay, and livelihood assistance to beneficiaries of different programs such as the Bangsamoro Employment and Entrepreneurial Development (BEED) and Reintegration Program for Balik Bangsamoro Hanap Trabaho.
 
The celebration showcased different programs, activities, and services from MOLE and other MOAs in the BARMM to pay tribute to the Bangsamoro Labor Force.
 
One of the highlights of the event was the "Kalingang BARMM para kay BM," which honored the Bangsamoro Workers.
 
The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) also showcased the products of their beneficiaries under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and the Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan Tungo sa Karunungan (ABK). 
 

