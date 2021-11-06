BARMM opens Maguindanao’s molecular lab to intensify fight vs. Covid-19

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao (Nov. 6) – The Maguindanao provincial health office and the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of Health (MOH) continue to make milestone with more health equipment finding its way to the provincial health facility here.

On Friday afternoon, Department of Health Usec. Abdullah Dumama, Jr, BARMM Health Minister Bashary Latiph led the soft inauguration of the first Pop-up Molecular Laboratory and turnover of Containerized Cold Room within the provincial hospital premises to Dr. Elizabeth Samama, provincial health chief.

The molecular laboratory, which will be used for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, costs PHP19 million, including infrastructure funded by the BARMM government.

The PHP5.1 million Containerized Cold Room was built through funds from the BAYANIHAN 2 (Bayanihan to Recover As One Act) and has a capacity to store 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

"The Bangsamoro Government, led by our Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, mandated the MOH to successfully and efficiently provide healthcare services to our Bangsamoro people," Minister Latiph said during the program.

"Wala na hong ibang tatalo sa Covid-19 kundi bakuna at (Nothing can beat Covid-19 but vaccination and) minimal public health standard," Usec. Dumama even as he reiterated the govenrment’s call for all people to get vaccinated in order to restore normalcy.

Dr. Samama also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everybody who attended the soft opening and turn-over event, as well as to the BARMM administration and the MOH for providing funds and assistance to IPHO-Maguindanao.

She said these interventions for the regional and national government was a clear manifestation of President Duterte’s desire to provide Bangsamoro people the needed health facilities that Maguindanao needs.