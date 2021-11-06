  Saturday Nov, 06 2021 07:30:46 AM

BARMM opens Maguindanao’s molecular lab to intensify fight vs. Covid-19

HEALTH • 06:30 AM Sat Nov 6, 2021
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Maguindanao’s Pop-Up Molecular Laboratory is now ready to serve after it was inaugurated Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Inset) BARMM Health Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph assures the people of Maguindanao that health programs are among BARMM's priorities. (MOH)

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao (Nov. 6) – The Maguindanao provincial health office and the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of Health (MOH) continue to make milestone with more health equipment finding its way to the provincial health facility here.

On Friday afternoon, Department of Health Usec. Abdullah Dumama, Jr, BARMM Health Minister Bashary Latiph led the soft inauguration of the first Pop-up Molecular Laboratory and turnover of Containerized Cold Room within the provincial hospital premises to Dr. Elizabeth Samama, provincial health chief.

The molecular laboratory, which will be used for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, costs PHP19 million, including infrastructure funded by the BARMM government.

The PHP5.1 million Containerized Cold Room was built through funds from the BAYANIHAN 2 (Bayanihan to Recover As One Act) and has a capacity to store 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

"The Bangsamoro Government, led by our Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, mandated the MOH to successfully and efficiently provide healthcare services to our Bangsamoro people," Minister Latiph said during the program.

"Wala na hong ibang tatalo sa Covid-19 kundi bakuna at (Nothing can beat Covid-19 but vaccination and) minimal public health standard," Usec. Dumama even as he reiterated the govenrment’s call for all people to get vaccinated in order to restore normalcy.

Dr. Samama also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everybody who attended the soft opening and turn-over event, as well as to the BARMM administration and the MOH for providing funds and assistance to IPHO-Maguindanao.

She said these interventions for the regional and national government was a clear manifestation of President Duterte’s desire to provide Bangsamoro people the needed health facilities that Maguindanao needs. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM opens Maguindanao’s molecular lab to intensify fight vs. Covid-19

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao (Nov. 6) – The Maguindanao provincial health office and the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of...

Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum assumes PRO-12

Turn-over of Command Ceremony PGEN GUILLERMO LORENZO T ELEAZAR Guest of Honor and Speaker Presiding Officer PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA...

Go: Taumbayan ang tanungin kung bigo o tagumpay ang kampanya kontra droga

SEN. BONG GO’s RESPONSE on claim by Raffy Tulfo that the war on drugs of the Duterte administration was a failure. He is entitled to his own...

Bong Go supports party decision in fielding candidates for 2022 election

In an ambush interview after his monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go...

Cops eye 'persons of interest' in Davao Sur journo slay

DAVAO CITY – The special investigation task group (SITG) probing the death of journalist Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy in Bansalan, Davao del Sur is...