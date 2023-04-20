BARMM physician MP treats sick evacuees

COTABATO CITY - Sick evacuees from the troubled Barangay Kilangan in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur got special treatment from a humanitarian bloc during a relief mission last week, a municipal mayor said.

Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod said Thursday he is grateful to the physician Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. of the 80-seat Bangsamoro regional parliament, his staff and a team from the Deseret Surgimed Hospital in Kabacan City for treating and providing free medicines to evacuees from Barangay Kilangan.

Hundreds of families in Barangay Kilangan were forced to relocate to safe areas for fear of getting trapped in the recurring gunfights between two heavily-armed Moro groups in the area.

Sinolinding, who had served as regional health secretary of the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was former municipal health officer of Pagalungan.

“To them we are thankful,” Mamasabulod said, referring to Sinolinding’s relief team.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. appointed Sinolinding in August last year as member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, also known as the interim parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

As Bangsamoro member of parliament (MP), Sinolinding supports the health programs of the regional government via its health ministry.

Sinolinding said he is thankful to BARMM’s health ministry for supporting their outreach activity that benefited dozens of conflict-stricken Moro villagers from Barangay Kilangan.

Sinolinding told reporters he is optimistic local officials and their multi-sector municipal peace and order council, the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the police and military can together settle the conflict in Barangay Kilangan.

Police and military sources said the hostilities involve two groups, one led by barangay officials, the other by field commanders of the MILF.

Among the patients treated by Sinolinding during their outreach mission in Barangay Kilangan were pre-school children.