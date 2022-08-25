BARMM placed under state of calamity due to massive floods

COTABATO CITY – The chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Thursday declared state of calamity due to floods that hit Maguindanao, Cotabato City and the region’s Special Geographic Area (SGA) in Cotabato province.

The Proclamation No. 0003 was signed by BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim on Aug. 18, 2022 in Cotabato City but only made public Thursday (today).

The state of calamity was effective August 18 and will last until October 31, the proclamation said.

Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim, cited section 32 of the Bangsamoro Organic Law that gave him the power to proclaim state of calamity in the region when calamity exists, whether man-made or natural, that cause widespread damage or destruction to life or property in BARMM.

“The declaration of calamity will provide augmentation to the ongoing response operations and recovery efforts of BARMM,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said.

About 20 of the 37 barangays in Cotabato City have been flooded affecting thousands of city residents in low-lying villages.

At least 80 percent of 63 villages in Cotabato province that comprise the BARMM Special Geographic Area (SGA) were underwater for the past 30 days.

BARMM is yet to release the total number of barangays and residents were affected as these were being validated and counter-checked.

On Thursday, the Maguindanao provincial board has placed the entire province under state of calamity due to floods that submerged 105 villages in 15 towns.

Maguindanao Vice Governor and Sangguniang Panglalawigan presiding officer Bai Ainee Sinsuat said the declaration was recommended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDDRMO).

Vice Gov. Sinsuat said the floods have affected 105 barangays out of Maguindanao’s 508 villages and displaced 46,922 families or 234,610 individuals in 36 towns. (Edwin O. Fernandez)