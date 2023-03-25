  Saturday Mar, 25 2023 10:26:53 AM

BARMM PNP deploys troops to SGA

Local News • 09:30 AM Sat Mar 25, 2023
By: 
PRO-BARMM news release

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte - As part of the heightened security measures, the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region under the leadership of PBGEN JOHN G GUYGUYON, Regional Director, deployed additional security forces to ensure public order, safety, and security in the Special Area Geographic (SGA) on March 24, 2023.

A total of 32 strong and abled personnel who recently graduated from the Basic Internal Security Operation Course (BISOC) and were assigned in the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 (RMFB 14) were deployed, including one patrol jeep to be given in Brgy Datu Benasing, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato and another one patrol jeep for Pikit from the MILG BARMM.

These additional troops will perform law enforcement functions, increase police visibility, and strengthen border control measures to ensure community safety and security.

PBGEN JOHN G GUYGUYON, Regional Director, with his unwavering support and commitment to police service, strengthened PRO BAR's police operations by deploying more personnel and strictly enforcing law and order to ensure public safety.

