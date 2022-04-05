  Tuesday Apr, 05 2022 11:33:00 PM

BARMM PNP form special task groups for May 9 polls

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 18:00 PM Tue Apr 5, 2022
22
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
READY FOR DUTY. Women and men police officers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao get ready to perform election duties for a safe and orderly May 9, 2022 polls in the region. (PRO-BARMM photo)

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have created two special operations task groups to help ensure peaceful and orderly national and local elections.

Brig. Gen. Arthur R Cabalona, Police Regional Office (PRO)-BARMM director, said Tuesday the task groups were created specifically for Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur provinces, where some places categorized by police as “areas of concern” have been identified.

Cabalona, who will head of special task groups, said the Regional Special Operation Task Group (RSOTG) for Cotabato City and Maguindanao (COMAG) and the RSOTG-Lanao del Sur (RSOTG-LDS) will act as added security layer for the polls.

Cabalona designated Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra, PRO-BARMM deputy director for administration, as RSOTG-COMAG commander while Colonel Jeffrey Fernandez, PRO-BARMM deputy director for operations, as head of RSOTG LDS.

“The creation of the RSOTGs was due to the presence of high-risk factors in the area such as intense political rivalry, private armed groups, criminal gangs, the proliferation of loose firearms, and threat groups,” Cabalona said.

He said the RSOTGs are expected to help prevent and address election-related incidents that may occur in the region, particularly in Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, and Cotabato City.

Cabalona reiterated that PRO BARMM, together with its counterpart in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, is determined “to provide a safe environment so the people of BARMM can safely exercise their rights to vote.” (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Drug den demolished, 4 nabbed in PDEA anti-drug ops in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A drug-den owner and three other drug personalities were arrested during anti-narcotic operation conducted by joint operatives of...

6th ID, nearby areas to experience 2-hour brownout on Saturday, April 9

COTABATO CITY -- Power consumers from 6th Infantry Divisio compound and nearby areas as well as Dimapatoy area will experience a 2-hour power...

BARMM PNP form special task groups for May 9 polls

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have created two special operations task...

PNP: Love triangle, isa sa mga motibo ng ambush sa Sri Lankan at Indian sa Maguindanao

INILUNSAD NG PNP DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao ang manhunt operation laban sa mga nang-ambush sa isang Sri Lankan, Indian at sa asawa nitong...

Local singers invited to join contest for Cotelco @50

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) invites amateur and professional singers to join its search for Gintong Tinig singing...