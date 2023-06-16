BARMM PNP forms SITG to speed up probe of MagSur ambush

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao Sur – Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has formed a Special Investigation Task Group to probe the ambush of in Barangay Poblacion here Wednesday that left two soldiers killed and four others injured.

Nobleza also condemned the attack even as he expressed condolences to the families of slain police officers.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the two slain policemen in the ambush-slay Wednesday night,” Nobleza said.

“I highly denounce this act of atrocity perpetrated against our troops who were ambushed after their routine mobile patrolling at Poblacion, Shariff Aguak,” he added.

“This tragedy is very saddening, and a clear attack against our policemen who performed duties to protect the citizenry,” Nobleza said, adding that he placed the entire police force in the region under heightened alert.

“Our men on the ground are working double to bring justice to our slain and wounded cops; and to secure the peace and order in the area,” he said.

As Nobleza announced the activation of SITG, he reminded all police officers in the region to look after each other’s safety.

Patrolman Saipoden Macacuna and Patrolman Bryan Dalao Polayagan, both belonging to 1st Platoon 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, were slain in the 8:30 p.m. ambush while heading for the provincial police office headquarters in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao Sur.

Wounded in the ambush were Police Chief Master Sgt. Rey Vincent Gertos, Staff Sgt. Benjie Delos Reyes, Patrolman Abdulgafor Alib and Patrolman Arjie Val Loie Pabinguit.

Meanwhile, the local government of Shariff Aguak has offered a P150,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that could identify the perpetrators. (Edwin O. Fernandez)