BARMM, PNP hold peace and development summit in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Attaining peace and unity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao remained a top priority, the BARMM Minister of the Interior and Local Govenment Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo said to attain that, MILG BARMM has been extending and providing the police office in the region patrol cars and other provisions, including police station buildings, as its contribution in establishing a peaceful environment in the region as it transformed from conflict affected communities into a developed regional center in southern Philippines.

During the Stakeholders Summit for Peace and Unity held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Center inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City, Minister Sinarimbo gave a presentation on the BARMM and its various programs to assist the PNP in achieving peace and security in the Bangsamoro and thanked PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr for his expression of gratitude for the numerous assistance provided by the Region to the PRO BARMM.

The summit was organized with the goal of promoting peace and unity among the local communities by the Philippine National Police – Police Regional Office BARMM, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Minister and with the support of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government.

Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim was represented by Senior Minister Abunawas Von Al Haq Maslamama.

The PNP Chief met with key stakeholders, including representatives from local governments, security forces, religious communities, civil society organizations, and youth groups, to discuss the region's security situation ahead of the October Barangay and SK elections, as well as to present strategies for fostering regional peace and security.

The summit brought together key leaders and representatives from various sectors, including the government, civil society, religious groups, and the private sector.

The objective of the summit was to foster dialogue, collaboration, and solidarity among stakeholders, with a shared commitment to achieving lasting peace and development in the region.

During the summit, General Acorda emphasized the importance of inclusive and participatory governance, highlighting the need for sustained efforts in addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting social cohesion. The discussions centered around collaborative initiatives, capacity-building programs, and community engagement strategies to build a united and prosperous Bangsamoro region.

As part of his visit, Acorda also conducted a command conference with the PRO BAR leadership to discuss key issues and strategic plans for maintaining peace and security in the region. The conference provided an opportunity for open dialogue and information sharing, ensuring a synchronized approach to address emerging challenges effectively.