BARMM, PNP orients MILF, MNLF commanders on special qualifying exams

COTABATO CITY — In line with the entry of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members to the police force, selected base commanders of the groups are attending a two-day orientation on April 11-12 in the city.



The activity is part of the information dissemination on the eligibility equirements of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the conduct of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE) slated on May 29.



"We are here to discuss related processes on the entry of the members of MILF and MNLF to PNP as stipulated in Bangsamoro Organic Law," said Bangsamoro Attorney General Sha Elijah Alba-Dumama.



In attendance are 73 base commanders of the two groups who will help in cascading related information to their communities. They came from the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and North Cotabato.



Based on the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA ) signed by the Bangsamoro Government and NAPOLCOM last week, successful examinees will be granted an eligibility for temporary appointment as Patrolman or Patrolwoman of the Philippine National Police (PNP); said eligibility cannot be used for other positions in the Civil Service.



Unlike the usual recruitment process in the PNP, some of the entry requirements were adjusted but the standards will remain the same.



"Yung magiging exam nila (MILF and MNLF) definitely ay hindi magiging parehas sa nakasanayan," said PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Police Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia.



Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun shared that the Bangsamoro Government will adopt measures to ensure that only legitimate members of the MILF and MNLF will benefit from the special qualifying exam.



"Aside from the specific certification process for the members of both groups, we also have an AdHoc committee under the Office of the Chief Minister to further verify in case of questionable certificates," Pendatun said.



The two-day orientation will focus on discussing examination application process including its coverage and qualification and process to enter the PNP. (Abdullah Matucan/BIO)