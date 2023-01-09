BARMM police director, 15 colonels submit courtesy resignation

COTABATO CITY – Brigadier General John Guyguyon, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and 15 police colonels across the region have tendered their courtesy resignation and expressed support to Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) effort to cleanse the Philippine National Police (PNP) of scalawags.

“I know, everyone was taken by surprise but that was the appeal to all of us police generals and colonels and in support, we heeded the call to tender our courtesy resignation,” Brig. Gen. Guyguyon said Monday.

“This is just to pave the way for an impartial investigation on those who are into illegal drugs. Status quo pa din kami,” he said, adding that a committee of five formed by DILG will determine and make recommendations to the President who will go and who will stay.

Guyguyon said his and his subordinates’ decision to tender resignation was “to show commitment and cooperation with the ongoing internal cleansing program of the PNP.”

He hinted that he has never been into illegal activities since joining the national police force.

Guyguyon also said that he was confident none from among the police generals and colonels in BARMM are involved in illegal drug activities.

In the meantime, Guyguyon directed all police provincial directors and police mobile group chiefs to intensify anti-criminality operation and ensure to serve and protect the Bangsamoro people.