BARMM police gets 4 more vehicles from MILG

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday provided the regional police with four more new patrol vehicles to boost its law-enforcement activities and efforts to address religious extremism via diplomatic interventions.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, received the four brand new Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks from the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government during a turn over rite Tuesday at the capitol here of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We in PRO-BAR are grateful to the office of Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo for his capacity-building interventions for all of our units,” Nobleza said at the sideline of the event.

Sinarimbo is chairman of the multi-sector Regional Advisory Group of PRO-BAR that supports peacebuilding activities of police units in the region.

No fewer than 40 patrol vehicles were released by the MILG-BARMM to units of PRO-BAR in the past 24 months.

PRO-BAR covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao Norte, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

The four police cars that PRO-BAR got from the MILG last Tuesday were procured with allocations from the Transitional Development Impact Fund, or TDIF.

The TDIF is earmarked for programs intended to address underdevelopment in most towns in the autonomous region.

Ministries under the regional government have various projects bankrolled via the TDIF.