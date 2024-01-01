BARMM police nabbed four fugitives from Malaysia

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - In response to reports of fugitives fleeing, elements of Turtle Islands MPS, along with personnel from 12MC PN(M) and PNP MG 1ST SOU, conducted a Seaborne Patrol, which resulted in the capture of four (4) fugitives from Sabah, Malaysia on December 30, 2023 at Langaan Island, Turtle Islands Municipality, Tawi-Tawi.

Accordingly, mayor of Turtle Islands notified their Municipal Police Station of information obtained from the Malaysian Police of Sabah, Malaysia stating that four (4) of their fugitives from Kota, Kinabalu, Sabah allegedly traveled through Sandakan, Sabah and rented a speedboat to travel to Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi.

Meanwhile, operatives initiated an operation after receiving the information, utilizing all available resources to track down the perpetrators and ensure the arrest of the suspects.

Arrested suspects were brought to Turtle Islands MPS for proper disposition.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, commended the elements for their prompt action in validating the information that resulted in this success.

"The successful apprehending of these fugitives was due to the quick and coordinated efforts of the PNP and other counterparts from the Law Enforcement Units as well as collaboration with the Local Government Unit. The successful operation sends a strong message to criminals that law enforcement agencies are working together to protect the Filipino people's safety and security," he said in a statement.