BARMM police starts new recruitment scheme

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao today started recruitment of new police officers, fighting off “padrino system.”

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director for the Bangsamoro Region, said the new recruitment scheme is in line with the directive of PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

“This new recruitment scheme aims to ensure PNP get the best cops,” Brig. Gen. Ugale said in a statement.

Ugale led the beginning of what the PNP called as “faceless and nameless” recruitment process with the PNP-BARMM Recruitment Service and Health Services.

The recruitment was launched here, the headquarters of PNP-BARMM.

Ugale stressed that this new system will provide “only the most qualified and deserving applicants solely based on their credentials and capabilities.”

He explained that under the recruitment scheme, a QR (quick response) Code System will be used to conceal the identity of the applicants.

“Only the applicant’s qualifications will be evaluated in determining if he/she will be accepted in the police force,” Brig. Gen. Ugale added.

The recruitment process started with the first process of taking the Body Mass Index (BMI) and the Physical Agility Test.

The applicants who passed these events will proceed to written/oral examination, oral Examination, and Physical, Medical and Dental Examination (PMDE).

The recruitment process will run until June 12, 2021.