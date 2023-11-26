BARMM presence in villages via village halls, public markets

COTABATO CITY - Three barangay halls and one public market were turned over to the Barangays Nunguan, Macabual, and Manaulanan in the Pikit Cluster of the BARMM Special Geographic Area on November 25, 2023.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) is increasing the turnover of completed infrastructure projects around the region as newly elected barangay officials begin their terms.

The new barangay halls, according to MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, will increase the Bangsamoro Government's presence at the barangay level.

"The guidance of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim is for the constituents to be taken care of where services are available in the nearest government center," Sinarimbo said.

With a ₱3.5 million budget apiece, the barangay halls will not only house the barangay council and officials but will also host BLGU activities and serve as a community gathering space, promoting constituent participation in governance.

The Bangsamoro public market was turned over to Barangay Manaulanan in an effort to enhance economic activity in the municipality's interior sections.

Sanim Pangato, Punong Barangay of Manaulanan, stated in his acceptance speech that the pursuit of a better community cannot be done just by elected authorities. "Every one of us has a role, and I asked all of you to let us work together to boost our economy and secure peace and order," he added.

More barangay halls will be turned over to barangay local government units throughout the region in the coming weeks.