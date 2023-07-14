  Friday Jul, 14 2023 05:23:51 PM

BARMM to probe mayor “threatening” vendors in Maguindanao Sur

Local News • 09:30 AM Fri Jul 14, 2023
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA

COTABATO CITY  – An official of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has ordered an investigation on the viral video of a town mayor in Maguindanao del Sur who threatened to handcuff and arrest business people who have no LGU issued business permits.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister and spokesperson, said the viral video of Mayor Solayman Sandigan of Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur allegedly threatening business community is not just a simple social media item.

“We are investigating it, we would like to know what really happened in Datu Salibo,” Sinarimbo said after a video of Saligan talking to vendors at the town’s commercial district that they will be handcuffed and jailed if they don’t secure business permits from the LGU.

“LGU officials have regulatory powers over business operations in their respective areas but the range of penalties should be within the authority of LGU,” he added.

“If there are penalties, they it should be within the law not above it because it is not right,” Sinarimbo said told reporters.

Saligan was seen on the viral video posted on Facebook roaming around the market area and talking to vendors asking them if they have business has permits from the LGU or if an existing one has been renewed.

“You want to be handcuffed, you have no business permit?” the local official was overheard talking to vendors.

But Rico Torino, Datu Salibo information officer, stressed that the mayor was “simply joking” and that nobody was actually handcuffed or jailed.

“It was his (mayor’s) way of reminding the vendors to secure permits as provided by law and he did it in a funny way, that’s how the mayor talks to his constituents,” Torino said of the FB post showing the mayor hopping from one stalls to another wearing t-shirt, red bull cap, cargo shorts and pair of slippers.

Just the same, Sinarimbo said, an investigation is underway to give the mayor opportunity to air his side. (Edwin O. Fernandez)

 

