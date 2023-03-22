BARMM Ramadan trade fair, nagbukas na; pailaw sa Bangsamoro government center simula na din

UPANG ISULONG ANG PAGKAKAISA sa panahon ng fasting month, pormal nang binuksan kagabi ng BARMM ang government center para sa Ramadan fair.

Sa pangunguna ito ng Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT).

Makulay at maliwanag ang paligid ng executive building sa loob ng BARMM sa buong panahon ng Ramadan.

Tema ng pagdiriwang ngayon ay "Ramadhan brings people together towards love, peace, and unity.”

Mabibili sa trade fair ang ibat ibang locally made products at mga pagkain.

MTIT Minister Abuamri Taddik underscored some of the significant impacts of opening this trade fair.

“This Ramadhan fair will be our chance to help our local producers and entrepreneurs by providing them a venue for showcasing, promoting, and selling their respective halal food products and services,” Taddik said.

"It is seen that the majority of businesses see an increase in profits during Ramadan. Also, it enables people outside the region to perceive and understand a group of diverse cultures working together towards economic recovery and solidarity," Taddik added.

The Minister also noted that aside from fasting, Ramadhan is also the time to pray, support charities, remember those less fortunate, and spend time with families and friends.

Participated by local entrepreneurs, the annual event features a total of 50 exhibitors, showcasing both traditional halal food and non-food items in the Bangsamoro region.