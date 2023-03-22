  Wednesday Mar, 22 2023 12:28:57 PM

BARMM Ramadan trade fair, nagbukas na; pailaw sa Bangsamoro government center simula na din

TOURISM • 07:45 AM Wed Mar 22, 2023
38
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato/BIO

UPANG ISULONG ANG PAGKAKAISA sa panahon ng fasting month, pormal nang binuksan kagabi ng BARMM ang government center para sa Ramadan fair.

Sa pangunguna ito ng Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT).

Makulay at maliwanag ang paligid ng executive building sa loob ng BARMM sa buong panahon ng Ramadan.

Tema ng pagdiriwang ngayon ay "Ramadhan brings people together towards love, peace, and unity.”

Mabibili sa trade fair ang ibat ibang locally made products at mga pagkain.

MTIT Minister Abuamri Taddik underscored some of the significant impacts of opening this trade fair.

“This Ramadhan fair will be our chance to help our local producers and entrepreneurs by providing them a venue for showcasing, promoting, and selling their respective halal food products and services,” Taddik said.

"It is seen that the majority of businesses see an increase in profits during Ramadan. Also, it enables people outside the region to perceive and understand a group of diverse cultures working together towards economic recovery and solidarity," Taddik added.

The Minister also noted that aside from fasting, Ramadhan is also the time to pray, support charities, remember those less fortunate, and spend time with families and friends. 

Participated by local entrepreneurs, the annual event features a total of 50 exhibitors,  showcasing both traditional halal food and non-food items in the Bangsamoro region.   

May be an image of outdoors

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 22, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   FASTING MONTH o Ramadan, bukas na magsisimula, ayon sa BARMM Darul Ifta 2   SA SENTRO NG POLOMOLOK, mga naka...

BARMM adjusts work duration during Ramadhan

COTABATO CITY—Bangsamoro Government modified the working schedule of officials and employees in BARMM during the observance of the holy month of...

"No Helmet, No Travel" policy balik na sa Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Ito ang kinumpirma ni City Mayor Atty. Jose Paolo Evangelista sa Radyo BIDA. Nilinaw nitong tanging Traffic Management...

DA-12 employee dies in Tantangan highway mishap

Empleyado ng DA patay matapos sumalpok sa kasalubong na pick-up sa Tantangan TANTANGAN, South Cotabato- Patay matapos maaksidente sa daan ang...

Estudyante, patay sa pamamaril sa Cotabato City

DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa ospital ang biktimang si John Carlo Quezon 20 years old makaraang pagbabarilin 8:20 kagabi Sinabi ni Cotabato City Police...