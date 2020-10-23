BARMM ranks lowest for Covid-19 cases in PH

COTABATO CITY — Months after the first case of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) in the Philippines was reported, the Bangsamoro region remains to have the lowest number of cases in the country.

Health Minister Amirel Usman said during the Salig Bangsamoro, a virtual media forum with BARMM officials on Thursday, Oct. 22, that the region has a “comparably low number of cases compared to other regions.”

The Bangsamoro Inter Agency Task Force (BIATF) has recorded Thursday, Oct. 22, a total of 1,538 cases in the region. 443 of which are active cases.

Region 4B, or Southwestern Tagalog Region, has also recorded low cases at 1,881 after the BARMM, while the National Capital Region has the most cases at 178,623.

The country has now a total of 356,618 Covid-19 cases, and its active cases are at 39,808.

Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said a total of Php13 Billion was allocated for the Bangsamoro Response and Recovery Action Plan for Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2021), funded through the regional government's contingency plan.

Minister Sinarimbo said the plan consists of different components that includes programs and projects for access to basic services, transportation and communication, leadership and governance and strategic infrastructure, jobs generation and early recovery, among others. (Bureau of Public Information)