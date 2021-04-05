  Monday Apr, 05 2021 05:53:01 PM

BARMM-READi admin and finance chief dies

Local News • 15:45 PM Mon Apr 5, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Officials of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) mourned the passing of Evelyn Estorque, administrative and finance chief of the BARMM's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), the region's emergency response unit. 

"It is with deep sorrow that the Bangsamoro READi anounced the passing of our chief, admin and finance, Evelyn M. Estorquia, who peacefully joined her Creator today, April 5, 2021. She was 48," BARMM-READi said in a statement.

"She spent a well-lived life in serving God, her employees and the Bangsamoro region. Her public service will continue to serve as an inspiration to all. Godspeed and Vaya Con Dios, Ma'am Evelyn."

