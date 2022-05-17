BARMM READi extends aid to families displaced by floods, armed conflict

COTABATO CITY – More than 2,600 families affected by flash floods due to torrential rains affecting North Cotabato and victims of armed hostilities in Maguindanao have received emergency aid from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through its humanitarian arm.

Personnel of Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM) proceeded to Internally-Displaced Persons in Midsayap, North Cotabato for the Midsayap cluster and extended help on Monday, May 16.

MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said the relief team also proceeded to Gen. Salipada K Pendatun municipality in Maguindanao to also provide emergency food packs to families displaced by local armed conflict believed to be an offshoot of the resent elections.

Displaced families in the villages of Kadiniglan, Ulandang and Nabalawag received rice and other food provisions as well as non-food items. Floods submerged their residential areas and damaged their agricultural crops.

In GS Pendatun town, some 600 families also received aid through BARMM-READi.

Residents claimed they fled because supporters of losing and winning local candidates have been trading bullets since the results were announced.

Sinarimbo said BARMM has set aside emergency food packs for immediate dispersal when situations call for it.