BARMM READi sends aid to families displaced by armed conflict in Maguindanao Sur

PIKIT, North Cotabato - The Bangsamoro government has provided relief aid to families displaced by recent military operations against IS linked gunmen in the Pagalungan and Datu Montawal, both in Maguindanao del Sur.

"We provided relief assistance to the displaced civilians in the Barangays of Kudal, Bagoinged, Dalgan, Buliok, all of the municipality of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur," Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, also chair of Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), said in a statement.

The displacement is due to the ongoing military operations against the ISIS inspired group in the Ligawasan area.

"While we are able to provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced civilians, our prayer is that peace should reign in the homeland so that all of us may have the opportunity to observe the holy month of Ramadhan in our respective homes," he said.