  Sunday Mar, 26 2023 11:50:53 AM

BARMM READi sends aid to families displaced by armed conflict in Maguindanao Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 07:15 AM Sun Mar 26, 2023
52
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photo from MILF BARMM and READi

PIKIT, North Cotabato - The Bangsamoro government has provided relief aid to families displaced by recent military operations against IS linked gunmen in the Pagalungan and Datu Montawal, both in Maguindanao del Sur.

"We provided relief assistance to the displaced civilians in the Barangays of Kudal, Bagoinged, Dalgan, Buliok, all of the municipality of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur," Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, also chair of Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), said in a statement. 

The displacement is due to the ongoing military operations against the ISIS inspired group in the Ligawasan area.

"While we are able to provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced civilians, our prayer is that peace should reign in the homeland so that all of us may have the opportunity to observe the holy month of Ramadhan in our respective homes," he said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM Ramadhan security measures in place

COTABATO CITY - The police and military are together guarding mosques where Muslims perform traditional worship rites related to the Ramadhan...

BARMM READi sends aid to families displaced by armed conflict in Maguindanao Sur

PIKIT, North Cotabato - The Bangsamoro government has provided relief aid to families displaced by recent military operations against IS linked...

I am the resurrection and the life

Fifth Sunday of Lent 1st Reading – Ezekiel 37:12-14 Thus says the Lord GOD: O my people, I will open your graves and have you rise from them,...

Cops uproot P2M worth of marijuana in Bukidnon

COTABATO CITY - Policemen uprooted some P2 million worth of marijuana shrubs in an operation Friday in an upland area in Valencia City in...

2 BIFF members shot dead by companions

COTABATO CITY - Alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters killed in an ambush Friday in Maguindanao del Sur two companions...