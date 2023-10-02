BARMM reaffirms commitment to nurture peace education

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) is strengthening its commitment to uphold peace education among Bangsamoro educators and stakeholders.



“The Bangsamoro Government reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a generation that will stand up for what is right, work tirelessly for justice, and build a world where peace is not merely a dream but a living reality,” MBHTE Mohagher Iqbal said during the Peace Month celebration on Sept. 19.



“Let us reflect on the profound connection between education and the foundations of sustainable peace, justice, and reconciliation,” Iqbal stressed.



Accordingly, the Government of the Day is also strengthening its partnership with the national government and civil society, as well as among all types of learning environments and stakeholders, in promoting and implementing peace education.



Iqbal emphasized that education plays a pivotal role in promoting peace in the Bangsamoro region. He stated that it empowers individuals by providing them with knowledge, skills, and understanding, thereby fostering tolerance and cooperation among diverse communities.



He further pointed out that as educators, they can sow the seeds of patience, empathy, and respect within classrooms and various learning sites.



“Investing in education can break the cycle of conflict, promote dialogue, and build a brighter future where unity and harmony prevail,” Iqbal said.



Teacher Norhaya Usop of Cotabato City National High School (CCNHS) of Buaya-Buaya Site shared that MBHTE’s teaching, learning, and advocacy materials on peace education conform with the diverse cultures in the region.



“Bilang isang guro mahalaga ang na ipakikita ang pagkakaisa o solidarity ng mga kabataan kahit sila ay magkakaiba ng paniniwala dahil itong paraan upang magkaroon ng maayos at payapang Lipunan,” Usap said.



She also emphasized that as an educator, it is an obligation to equip children and young people to advocate for justice and recognize individual uniqueness.



“Bilang isang guro, ang pagganap sa mga katangiang magpapakita ng isang tagasulong ng kapayapaan tulad ng pagpapalawig ng kaisipan, pasensya at pang-unawa ay isang mabisang paraan ng pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan” she added.