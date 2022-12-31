BARMM reaps P1.3-B investment, generates 1,052 jobs in 2022

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) generated a total of Php1.3-billion worth of investments or 64 percent of BARMM’s total investment target worth of Php2-Billion for the fiscal year of 2022.



Due to investments, the region has also generated a total of 1,052 employment during the year.



This year’s earned investments include the Pagana Kutawato Corporation with Php100 million worth of investments, Hanabana Construction and Equipment Corporation with Php96 million, Usman Banana Farm with Php278 million, Nama Concrete Phils. Corp. with Php341 million, Mt. Kalatungan Agri-Ventures, Inc. with Php223 million, Austrian Trade and Investments Group, Inc. with Php170 million, and the Kaltimex Rural Energy Corporation with Php76 million worth of investments.



"Considering the vast potentials of BARMM, the certainties and more stable peace and order situation under the leadership of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, these investments would influence regional investors and eventually put confidence to encourage national and even global investors to come in,” BBOI Chairman Mohammad Pasigan said.



Accordingly, BBOI has exerted more effort in promoting investments by conducting BARMM-wide Strategic Investment Priorities Plan (SIPP) consultations and even goes out of its way to attract investors through business coaching and investment facilitation.



Due to the great agro-climatic conditions and fertile lands present in the region, agriculture has recently risen to the top of the list of investment opportunities in the area. This year though, investors prioritized other investment sectors including infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy because they believe these sectors can thrive in the Bangsamoro region. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO with reports from BBOI)