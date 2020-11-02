BARMM reassures journalists' safety as it joins International Day to End Impunity for crimes vs journalists

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reiterated its commitment to promote the safety of journalists working inside the region as they join the celebration of International Day to End Impunity for crimes against journalists.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesperson of Bangsamoro region who represented the host of the event, BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, said the region does not want to experience the dark history of the media in the region, referring to the infamous Maguindanao Massacre that claimed the lives of 58 persons, including 32 media workers in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on November 23, 2009.

“We made this commitment earlier and we are reaffirming it today that your government would ensure that impunity for the crimes against journalists do not happen in the region,” he said.

Acknowledging the important role of free press in a democratic society, where some powerful forces wanted to curb or curtail truth, the Bangsamoro government is willing to assist journalists under threat to seek refuge from them or be provided with government protection or legal services.

Informal assistance also will be offered if needed, like the presence of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) interventions.

“If you feel threatened or in any way receive threats from anyone, please feel free to call us or communicate with us by any means and we will make sure that we provide the necessary assistance for you, that is the commitment from the chief minister and Bangsamoro government,” Sinarimbo said, quoting a word from BARMM Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim.

The region has allocated a trust fund for medical assistance, burial assistance or calamity devastated members of the media or unfortunate members of the group.

“While we are assisting the journalists on their welfare it doesn’t mean that they will report all praise on us, we are still open to criticism, to report or look on the gaps that we have not seen,” Sinarimbo said.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is celebrated every 2nd day of November.

In the past fourteen years (2006-2019), close to 1,200 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public.

In nine out of ten cases the killers go unpunished.

Impunity leads to more killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems.

The UN General Assembly declared November 2 as the ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ in General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163.

The Resolution urged member states to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. The date was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on 2 November 2013.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges member states to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers, to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies.

It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera)