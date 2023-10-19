BARMM rebuilding lives: From typhoon victims to skilled workers

COTABATO CITY – Nearly a year ago the devastating Tropical Storm Paeng struck Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.



The disaster proved to be a nightmare for the residents, among them were Juanita Mariano and her family, who were soundly asleep on that fateful night October 27, 2022.



In her recount of the tragedy, Mariano said the first sign of the storm was when floodwaters began seeping into their homes while her children slept peacefully.



“Bumagsak na yung tubig na may kasamang rumaragasang bato,” Mariano shared. She said she prayed fervently but the situation quickly escalated.



“Sa panahon na ‘yun, hindi ko talaga makakalimutan. Itong paa ko nabagsakan ng aparador tapos naanod talaga ako at natabunan na ako ng maraming yero (I’ll never forget that moment. A cabinet hit my foot and I was swept away, buried beneath a pile of roofing sheets),” Mariano recalled as she showed the scar on her left leg which tells the tale.



Her family, who belong to the Teduray tribe, were all safe but they lost their home and their motorcycle (paying-payong) they use as a source of income.



After the disaster, they sought refuge with relatives in Barangay Malagapas for two months while Mariano recovered from her injuries.



Mariano, 52, was a canteen vendor at Kusiong Elementary School. She expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education – Technical Education and Skills Development (MBHTE-TESD) for equipping her with new skills, particularly in food processing, which allowed her to rebuild her life.



“Sa ngayon medyo nakakabawi na kami sa tulong na bigay ng TESD […] at pagkatapos na pagkatapos ko magtraining ng food processing nagagamit ko na ito (Now, we are slowly getting back on our feet, thanks to the support provided by TESD. I’ve been able to put my food processing training to good use),” she said.



Mariano said this new hope has breathed new life into the survivors of TS Paeng.



Last week on October 11, a total of 65 indigenous people (IP) who are victims of TS Paeng received their certificates after successfully completing the tech-voc training from MBHTE-TESD which covered courses on dressmaking, cookery, and food processing. Aside from the certificate of training, each graduate also received a support fund allowance.



MBHTE-TESD Maguindanao Provincial Director Salehk Mangelen stressed that the IPs are among their top priorities in providing with the skills they need.



“Isa po ito sa immediate responses ng MBHTE na mabigyan ng agarang assistance ‘yung ating mga kapatid na IPs na nasalanta ng bagyong Paeng (This is among the immediate responses of MBHTE-TESD to provide assistance to our IP brothers and sisters affected by typhoon Paeng),” Mangelen said.



"We believe that through skills training programs, we can help improve your lives," Mangelen added.



Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, it is the Bangsamoro Government’s priority to build resilience in communities affected by human-induced and natural disasters. After the onslaught of TS Paeng, help came swiftly from the regional government. In a span of a few weeks, it already commenced its early recovery plan for the victims.

Photo below shows the TESD graduates.