BARMM recognizes Duterte’s legacy for Bangsamoro

PARANG, Maguindanao – Leaders of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) described the administration of President Duterte as “more than satisfactory for us, excellent even.”

This was how BARMM Assistant Senior Minister Abdullah ‘Dong’ Cusain said Friday of President Duterte’s performance in the past five years.

“His best legacy is felt by the Bangsamoro people, for sure” Cusain said. “The establishment of this political entity (BARMM) is the best legacy that the President has given to the Bangsamoro people and to the people of Mindanao," Cusain said after the launching of The Duterte Legacy: Barangayanihan Caravan towards National Recovery inside the police regional office here.

The event – organized by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), and other government agencies– highlighted the projects, programs, and accomplishments of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that brought change to the lives of the Filipino people.

Legacy within 5 years PCOO Sec. Martin Andanar, in his video message shown among the participants inside the Police Regional Office for BARMM here, has underscored that over the five years since President Duterte assumed leadership, a chain of positive changes propelled through his ‘Tapang at Malasakit Agenda’ against corruption, criminalities, and societal-ills while “ensuring economic prosperity, social services, and upholding of human rights aspect of governance.”

Andanar highlighted some of the projects of the current administration such as “Dutertenomics,” 10 Point Socioeconomic Agenda, “Build, Build, Build Program”, Kalinga at Malasakit para sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), Anti-Illegal Drugs Campaign, and Anti-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism campaign, among others.

“Sa kabila ng pandemya, napanatili natin ang Gross Domestic Products (GDP) at paglago ng ekonomiya sa 6-percent. Nakapagtala rin tayo ng 5-percent to GDP Infrastructures Spending, at sa social services naman ay Universal Health Care, Free Tuition for Higher Educations, institutionalization of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), at Alternative Learning System,” Andanar said.

“As we are in the tail end of our governance, may you continue to support us and the Duterte Administration in fulfilling our promises of bringing closer to the Filipino people and providing a comfortable life for all. Embrace it (legacy), make use of it, and build on it,” Andanar expressed.

Support for “unhampered pursuit of autonomy” National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who is a native from this town and currently Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) in BARMM., affirmed that significant changes have happened in the region since the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) was ratified and implemented in 2019.

“Naysayers believed that BARMM’S autonomy would remain just a dream and an empty campaign promise. But [former] Mayor Duterte, a son of Mindanao, proved them wrong by bringing to fruition the aspirations of our Bangsamoro brothers and sisters,” Lorenzana said.

He vowed to continue the support of his office and the AFP in maintaining the region’s security for its unhampered pursuit of autonomy, self-determination, and development.

Stories of BARMM program recipients Recipients of BARMM programs through ministries were also presented during the activity. A former Moro rebel, Hadji Alimudin Malang, said during the gathering that he is thankful to the national government for granting autonomy and governance for the Bangsamoro people.

“Ako po ay nagpapasalamat kay Pangulong Duterte [dahil] siya ang nagsilbing tulay upang marating namin ang [pagkakaroon ng] isang Bangsamoro Government. Susuportahan ko ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas at BARMM sa lahat ng aking makakaya,” Malang said.

Simultaneous with the launching was the distribution of some 200 sacks of rice, food packs, medicines, and free call for Overseas Filipino Workers. (PNA)