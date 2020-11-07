  Saturday Nov, 07 2020 05:51:43 PM

BARMM registers 216 Covid-19 recoveries

Breaking News • 16:30 PM Sat Nov 7, 2020
10
By: 
Noel Y, Punzalan/PNA

COTABATO CITY – A total of 216 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as of Friday night, the regional health office reported.

“We are really trying our best to flatten the curve,” Dr. Amirel Usman, acting minister of the Ministry of Health - BARMM, said on Saturday.

Usman also noted six new Covid-19 infections in the region as of Friday night.

Of the cumulative 2,154 Covid-19 cases since March, the region has logged 1,773 recoveries for an 82 percent recovery rate.

“The recovery figures are very encouraging, and we remain (at) the bottom of the regions nationwide as having the lowest number of Covid-19 cases,” Mohd Asnin Pendatun of the BARMM’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, said in a separate interview.

Active cases are at 303 with Maguindanao having 118; Lanao del Sur, 102; Sulu, 49; Basilan, 30; and Tawi-Tawi, 4.

The number of Covid-19-related deaths stands at 78. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM registers 216 Covid-19 recoveries

COTABATO CITY – A total of 216 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in...

Maranaw helps typhoon victims in Bicol region

COTABATO CITY --- More than a thousand typhoon-stricken Muslim families in Albay province benefited from a relief mission in the past two days by...

Bangsamoro farmers near MILF camps enjoy dividends of peace

The family of Akmad Kamensa has to leave their home in 2002 to find safer place from the on-going conflict during that year in Barangay Talibadok,...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 more die in Region 12, 57 new cases and 48 have recovered

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two more deaths due to Covid-19, raisign the death toll to 97....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 6, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  Kidapawan City Council session, napakagulo; Sangguniang Panglungsod halos zero budget na next year.  2.  ...