BARMM releases budget for "non-IRA" villages

Local News • 23:00 PM Sat Aug 6, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, (center) BARMM interior minister, poses with one of the village officials as she received budget for non-IRA villages. (Photo from Minister Sinarimbo))

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has released the monthly subsidy for villages in the region without internal revenue allotment, the BARMM interior minister said.

"We released the monthly subsidy to the Non IRA Barangays of the Bangsamoro after they complied with the mandatory requirements for the same," Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said in a statement.

He said the subsidy for non IRA Barangays in the region started this year as part of the annual appropriations of the region sourced from its "Block Grant."

"We thank the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim for providing this assistance to barangays which are not receiving their share from the internal revenue or now taxes of the national government," he said.

