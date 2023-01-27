BARMM releases P21-M to 7 Mercury Drug pharmacy branches for indigent patients

COTABATO CITY—A total of Php21 million has been released to seven (7) branches of Mercury Drug Pharmacy by the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social and Security Development (MSSD) to efficiently provide medical services for indigent patients in need.



The awarding of the cheque was held at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC), Bangsamoro Government Center, in this city on Jan. 23 during the celebration of the 4th Bangsamoro foundation anniversary.



Among these Mercury Drug Pharmacy branches include those in Cotabato City – Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato - Magallanes, Tacurong - Alunan, Iligan - Tubod, Zamboanga - Veterans, Midsayap - National Highway, and Kabacan - National Highway.



Accordingly, the amount seeks to enhance the delivery of MSSD’s Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response to Emergency Situations (B-CARES) Program for indigent patients to immediately receive the medicines they urgently need.



"A patient or his/her representative shall undergo assessment and interview with the Ministry's social workers. Once deemed qualified, a guaranty letter will be issued, they can proceed to Mercury Drug to get the medicine," MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie said.



Further, patients seeking assistance may go to MSSD’s office and present the prescription of the medicines, which includes the date of issuance of the prescription, complete name, and the PRC license number and signature of the attending physician.



"Sa pamamagitan nito'y hindi na mahihirapan ang mga indigent, since hindi ito katulad ng cash assistance na napakadami pang proseso bago maibigay sakanila. Napakaswerte ng Bangsamoro dahil walang ganitong programa noon," Jajurie added.



Mercury Branch Manager Daniel Ulep extended gratitude to the people behind the success of this effort while stressing that the Bangsamoro Government wants nothing more than to provide the right and adequate services for poverty-stricken groups.



"Sana po ay tangkilikin niyo ang services ng BARMM dahil wala pong ibang hinangad ang government nito kundi ibigay ang nararapat at tamang services para sa tao. Sana ay magpatuloy ang ganitong programa para naman ang lahat ng tao sa BARMM area ay maka-avail ng programs," Ulep said. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO)

