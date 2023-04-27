BARMM rights body calls for halt in Maguindanao Sur hostilities

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Human Rights Commission (BHRC) has called on warring groups of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Maguindanao del Sur province to cease fighting and uphold civilian protection.

In a statement Wednesday, the BHRC said the fighting has already displaced more than 17,000 individuals in three adjoining towns of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Salibo and Saydona Mustapha in the province.

Most of the affected families are in Barangays Dapiawan, Elian, and Madia, in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town.

“As Muslims, both armed groups should adhere to the teachings of Islam, which promotes peace, compassion, and respect for human rights, the BHRC said.

It also reminded the warring factions that the recent conclusion of the monthlong fasting period of Ramadan highlights the importance of unity, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence.

Ameer Jehad Ambolodto, the provincial disaster risk reduction management officer, said many of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) have gone home but were forced to return to the evacuation centers again due to floodwaters caused by heavy rains.

On Tuesday, fighting between the MILF groups belonging to the 118th and 105th base commands waned after the mediation of military, police, and officials of the MILF ceasefire panel.

Government troops, backed by armored personnel carriers have been deployed in Barangays Dapiawan, Madia, and Elian to serve as peacekeepers. (PNA)