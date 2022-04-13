  Wednesday Apr, 13 2022 02:23:19 AM

BARMM schools joining F2F classes to get P50K support fund

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:00 PM Tue Apr 12, 2022
18
The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) shall provide a one shot support fund, amounting to P50,000.00, for each school participating in the piloting and expansion of the face-to-face (F2F) classes in the region.

This is in accordance with MBHTE's Regional Memorandum No. 365, issued on April 7, which states that the support fund shall be utilized exclusively for the orientations, consultations, conduct of pilot testing of face-to-face classes, and provision of needed materials for the operation of the school during the pilot testing and expansion.

