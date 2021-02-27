BARMM sends aid to Bangsamoro communities affected by ‘Auring’ in Surigao Sur

COTABATO CITY — A total of 5,500 relief goods, containing food and non-food items, from the Bangsamoro Government are bound for Bangsamoro communities hit by typhoon ‘Auring’ in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.



Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, Interior and Local Government Minister Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo, and Social Services and Development Minister Raissa H. Jajurie led the sending-off ceremony on Friday morning.



Minister Sinarimbo said the regional government will continuously help the Bangsamoro people affected by calamities, even those outside the region’s territory.



“Nakikiisa tayo sa mga kababayan nating nasalanta ng typhoon Auring, lalo na itong nasa Northern Mindanao dahil alam natin yung hirap kapag tinatamaan ng calamities, dahil perennially ay tumatama sa atin yan,” Sinarimbo said.



Sinarimbo added that they have identified roughly 200 Bangsamoro families in the area who were affected by the typhoon.



"Magkakaroon tayo ng direct distribution sa kanila. The rest of the goods will be checked in to local government units of Tandag City,” he added.



Reports say that about 10,000 families or 30,650 individuals in the different towns and cities of Surigao del Sur province were affected by tropical storm Auring on Sunday, Feb. 21.



BARMM's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), in coordination with the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and Ministry of Health (MOH), leads the relief operation for the victims.



Relief packs from READi contain 10 kilos of rice and 10 pieces of canned goods; sleeping kits from MSSD include mats, mosquito nets, and blankets; and hygiene kits from MOH include bath and face towels, toothpastes, bottles of alcohol and shampoo, laundry detergent soaps, body soaps, sanitary napkins, and pails with cover.



The relief goods are expected to arrive on Saturday evening or early morning of Sunday, Feb. 28. (Bangsamoro Information Office)