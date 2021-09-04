  Saturday Sep, 04 2021 01:14:42 PM

BARMM sends food aid to Lanao Sur residents affected by lockdown

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:45 AM Sat Sep 4, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM chief Minister Murad Ebrahim (center) answers questions from local media after sending off the region’s humanitarian teams to Lanao Sur. (Photos courtesy of Minister Naguib Sinarimbo)

COTABATO CITY  – The chief minister of the  Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today ordered the region’s humanitarian team to ensure that physical distancing is observed during the distribution of aid families affected by granular lockdown in Lanao del Sur.

“Ensure minimum health protocols are strictly observed in the distribution of relief goods,” Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim told members of BARMM’s Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) before they were to proceed to Lanao del Sur Saturday morning.

BARMM READi, the region’s humanitarian arm, is under the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) headed by Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

Truckloads of relief goods, food packs and hygiene kits, are on its way to Marawi City and Wao in Lanao del Sur.

“This assistance is in response to the request of the (Lanao del Sur) Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong to provide ayuda to their constituents,” Sinarimbo said.

The province have imposed granular lockdown due to rising Covid 19 cases and the inability of the health facilities in Lanao to accommodate rising Covid cases.

The granular lockdown commenced today and will run for 10 days or until Sept. 13.

The Office of the Chief Minister through its relief team called “Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan” (Tabang), the Ministry of Social services and Development (MSSD-BARMM), and MILG's Bangsamoro READi have combined forces and resources combined to respond to the needs of those affected by the granular lockdown. 

 

 

