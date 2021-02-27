  Saturday Feb, 27 2021 12:17:08 AM

BARMM sends relief supplies to typhoon-stricken Tandag City  

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:45 PM Fri Feb 26, 2021
27
By: 
John M. Unson
The trucks carrying relief supplies for Tandag City left the Bangsamoro capitol Friday morning. (BARMM-READI)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government dispatched Friday more than 10 tons of relief provisions for typhoon-stricken communities in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

Surigao del Sur is in the Caraga Region, about 12 hours away via overland travel from the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.

Naguib Sinarimbo and Raisa Jadjurie, local government and social welfare ministers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, respectively, and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim together led the send-off rite for the team tasked to deliver the relief supplies to the local government unit of Tandag City.

Among the provisions carried by ten trucks that departed Friday to Tandag City were food packs consisting of rice and canned goods, 3,000 sleeping kits and 2,500 hygiene kits.

Sinarimbo, who is overseeing the operation of BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI), said the shipment is accompanied by a team of regional relief workers.

The READI contingent has emergency responders and disaster response experts easy to mobilize in areas where they are needed.

Reports reaching the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City indicated that there are more than 400 Muslim families from among the 4,000 that got displaced by the typhoon that hit Tandag City last week. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Tatay-tatayan, tinali sa paa at kamay ang step son dahil sa selos sa ina ng bata

BULUAN, MAGUINDANAO - Nasa kustodiya na ngayon ng kapulisan ang isang indibidwal matapos umanong itinali nito ang kaniyang stepson bilang “prank”...

BARMM sends relief supplies to typhoon-stricken Tandag City  

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government dispatched Friday more than 10 tons of relief provisions for typhoon-stricken communities in Tandag City...

Decades-long rido ends, 20 firearms turned over to Army in Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan  – Weary of incessant fighting and loss of innocent lives, two barangays in Tabuanlasa Municipality finally concluded...

Security sector: Good land administration can prevent clan wars  in BARMM

COTABATO CITY --- The police supports the efforts of the Bangsamoro government to maximize its land management system, the lack of it blamed for most...

Cotabato Light announces franchise-wide power interruption for Feb. 27

COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled power interruption on Saturday, Feb....