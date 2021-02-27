BARMM sends relief supplies to typhoon-stricken Tandag City  

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government dispatched Friday more than 10 tons of relief provisions for typhoon-stricken communities in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

Surigao del Sur is in the Caraga Region, about 12 hours away via overland travel from the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.

Naguib Sinarimbo and Raisa Jadjurie, local government and social welfare ministers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, respectively, and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim together led the send-off rite for the team tasked to deliver the relief supplies to the local government unit of Tandag City.

Among the provisions carried by ten trucks that departed Friday to Tandag City were food packs consisting of rice and canned goods, 3,000 sleeping kits and 2,500 hygiene kits.

Sinarimbo, who is overseeing the operation of BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI), said the shipment is accompanied by a team of regional relief workers.

The READI contingent has emergency responders and disaster response experts easy to mobilize in areas where they are needed.

Reports reaching the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City indicated that there are more than 400 Muslim families from among the 4,000 that got displaced by the typhoon that hit Tandag City last week.