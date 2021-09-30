  Thursday Sep, 30 2021 02:22:31 PM

BARMM setting up multi-service facet for labor sector  

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:15 AM Thu Sep 30, 2021
John M. Unson
The construction of the three storey building was launched last September 28, 2021. (From MOLE-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY ---- The labor ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will soon have a “one-stop-shop” service center for the local communities. 

BARMM Labor Minister Romeo Sema said Thursday he led on Tuesday the symbolic start of the construction of the building for the facility inside the Bangsamoro regional capitol compound in Cotabato City.

He said the building shall house employees of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM who shall assist clients wishing to connect to Philhealth, to the Philippine Statistics Authority, to the Pag-Ibig and other agencies providing essential interventions promoting welfare of the labor sector.

“This would be like a one-stop-shop center for them,” Sema said.

He said the project is in support of the public service goals of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

The main office of MOLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment Promotions and Welfare shall have a key role in operating the facility, according to Sema.

He said the second floor and third floors of the building shall be utilized as training and special function facilities.

 

